Physics24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' LawElectric Flux
Problem 22c
A flat sheet of paper of area 0.250 m2 is oriented so that the normal to the sheet is at an angle of 60° to a uniform electric field of magnitude 14 N/C. (a) Find the magnitude of the electric flux through the sheet. (b) Does the answer to part (a) depend on the shape of the sheet? Why or why not?

