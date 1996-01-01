You measure an electric field of 1.25×106 N/C at a distance of 0.150 m from a point charge. There is no other source of electric field in the region other than this point charge. (a) What is the electric flux through the surface of a sphere that has this charge at its center and that has radius 0.150 m? (b) What is the magnitude of this charge?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Gauss' Law with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford