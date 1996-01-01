Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' LawGauss' Law
Problem 22
You measure an electric field of 1.25×106 N/C at a distance of 0.150 m from a point charge. There is no other source of electric field in the region other than this point charge. (a) What is the electric flux through the surface of a sphere that has this charge at its center and that has radius 0.150 m? (b) What is the magnitude of this charge?

