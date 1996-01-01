A hollow, conducting sphere with an outer radius of 0.250 m and an inner radius of 0.200 m has a uniform surface charge density of +6.37×10−6 C/m2. A charge of −0.500 μC is now introduced at the center of the cavity inside the sphere. (a) What is the new charge density on the outside of the sphere?
