A very large, horizontal, nonconducting sheet of charge has uniform charge per unit area σ = 5.00×10−6 C/m2. (a) A small sphere of mass m = 8.00×10−6 kg and charge q is placed 3.00 cm above the sheet of charge and then released from rest. (b) What is q if the sphere is released 1.50 cm above the sheet?
