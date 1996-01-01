Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' LawGauss' Law
Problem 26a
Textbook Question

A very large, horizontal, nonconducting sheet of charge has uniform charge per unit area σ = 5.00×10−6 C/m2. (a) A small sphere of mass m = 8.00×10−6 kg and charge q is placed 3.00 cm above the sheet of charge and then released from rest. (b) What is q if the sphere is released 1.50 cm above the sheet?

