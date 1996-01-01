Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' LawGauss' Law
7:46 minutes
Problem 24a
Textbook Question

Charge q is distributed uniformly throughout the volume of an insulating sphere of radius R = 4.00 cm. At a distance of r = 8.00 cm from the center of the sphere, the electric field due to the charge distribution has magnitude E = 940 N/C. What are (b) the electric field at a distance of 2.00 cm from the sphere’s center?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4views
Was this helpful?
1:20m

Watch next

Master Gauss' Law with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.