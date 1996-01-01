An infinitely long cylindrical conductor has radius r and uniform surface charge density σ. (b) In terms of σ, what is the magnitude of the electric field produced by the charged cylinder at a distance r > R from its axis? (c) Express the result of part (b) in terms of λ and show that the electric field outside the cylinder is the same as if all the charge were on the axis.
