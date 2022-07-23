The batteries shown in the circuit in Fig. E26.24 have negligibly small internal resistances. Find the current through the 30.0-Ω resistor.
Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. The two light bulbs are connected in series across a 120 V line. Afterwards, the two light bulbs are connected in parallel across the 120 V line. In each situation, which of the two bulbs glows the brightest?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Ohm's Law
Series and Parallel Circuits
Power Dissipation in Resistors
Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. The two light bulbs are now connected in parallel across the 120 V line. Find the power dissipated in each bulb.
Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. The two light bulbs are now connected in parallel across the 120 V line. Find the current through each bulb.
In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.23, ammeter A1 reads 10.0 A and the batteries have no appreciable internal resistance. What is the resistance of R?
Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. The two light bulbs are connected in series across a 120 V line. Afterwards, the two light bulbs are connected in parallel across the 120 V line. In which situation is there a greater total light output from both bulbs combined?
Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. The two light bulbs are now connected in parallel across the 120 V line. Find the total power dissipated in both bulbs.