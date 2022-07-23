Power in Electrical Circuits

Power in an electrical circuit is given by the formula P = VI, where P is power, V is voltage, and I is current. Alternatively, it can be expressed as P = I^2R or P = V^2/R. This concept is key to determining the light output of the bulbs, as power is directly related to the brightness of the bulbs. Comparing power in series and parallel configurations will reveal which setup produces greater light output.