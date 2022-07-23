Magnification

Magnification is the ratio of the height of the image to the height of the object, indicating how much larger or smaller the image appears compared to the object. It can be calculated using the formula: magnification (M) = height of image (h') / height of object (h). In this scenario, the image is 4.50 cm tall, and the object is 3.20 cm tall, which helps determine the nature of the image formed by the lens.