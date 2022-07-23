For each thin lens shown in Fig. E34.37, calculate the location of the image of an object that is 18.0 cm to the left of the lens. The lens material has a refractive index of 1.50, and the radii of curvature shown are only the magnitudes.
A lensmaker wants to make a magnifying glass from glass that has an index of refraction n = 1.55 and a focal length of 20.0 cm. If the two surfaces of the lens are to have equal radii, what should that radius be?
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Key Concepts
Lensmaker's Equation
Index of Refraction
Focal Length
An object is 16.0 cm to the left of a lens. The lens forms an image 36.0 cm to the right of the lens. Draw a principal-ray diagram.
A converging lens with a focal length of 70.0 cm forms an image of a 3.20 cm tall real object that is to the left of the lens. The image is 4.50 cm tall and inverted. Where are the object and image located in relation to the lens? Is the image real or virtual?
An object is 16.0 cm to the left of a lens. The lens forms an image 36.0 cm to the right of the lens. If the object is 8.00 mm tall, how tall is the image? Is it erect or inverted?
A lens forms an of an object. The object is 16.0 cm from the lens. The is 12.0 cm from the lens on the same side as the object. What is the focal length of the lens? Is the lens converging or diverging?
A converging lens with a focal length of 9.00 cm forms an image of a 4.00 mm tall real object that is to the left of the lens. The image is 1.30 cm tall and erect. Where are the object and image located? Is the image real or virtual?