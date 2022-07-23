Dental Mirror. A dentist uses a curved mirror to view teeth on the upper side of the mouth. Suppose she wants an erect with a magnification of 2.00 when the mirror is 1.25 cm from a tooth. (Treat this problem as though the object and lie along a straight line.) What must be the focal length and radius of curvature of this mirror?
A Spherical Fish Bowl. A small tropical fish is at the center of a water-filled, spherical fish bowl 28.0 cm in diameter. Find the apparent position and magnification of the fish to an observer outside the bowl. The effect of the thin walls of the bowl may be ignored.
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Key Concepts
Refraction of Light
Lens Maker's Equation
Magnification
A person is lying on a diving board 3.00 m above the surface of the water in a swimming pool. She looks at a penny that is on the bottom of the pool directly below her. To her, the penny appears to be a distance of 7.00 m from her. What is the depth of the water at this point?
The glass rod of Exercise 34.22 is immersed in oil (n = 1.45). An object placed to the left of the rod on the rod's axis is to be d 1.20 m inside the rod. How far from the left end of the rod must the object be located to form the image?
The left end of a long glass rod 8.00 cm in diameter, with an index of refraction of 1.60, is ground and polished to a convex hemispherical surface with a radius of 4.00 cm. An object in the form of an arrow 1.50 mm tall, at right angles to the axis of the rod, is located on the axis 24.0 cm to the left of the vertex of the convex surface. Find the position and height of the of the arrow formed by paraxial rays incident on the convex surface. Is the erect or inverted?
The thin glass shell shown in Fig. E34.15 has a spherical shape with a radius of curvature of 12.0 cm, and both of its surfaces can act as mirrors. A seed 3.30 mm high is placed 15.0 cm from the center of the mirror along the optic axis, as shown in the figure. Calculate the location and height of the of this seed.
A lens forms an of an object. The object is 16.0 cm from the lens. The is 12.0 cm from the lens on the same side as the object. What is the focal length of the lens? Is the lens converging or diverging?