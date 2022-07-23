A particle has rest mass 6.64 × 10 − 27 6.64\(\times\)10^{-27} kg and momentum 2.10 × 10 − 18 2.10\(\times\)10^{-18} kgm/s.

(a) What is the total energy (kinetic plus rest energy) of the particle?

(b) What is the kinetic energy of the particle?

(c) What is the ratio of the kinetic energy to the rest energy of the particle?