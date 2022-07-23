A particle has rest mass kg and momentum kgm/s.
(a) What is the total energy (kinetic plus rest energy) of the particle?
(b) What is the kinetic energy of the particle?
(c) What is the ratio of the kinetic energy to the rest energy of the particle?
A particle has rest mass kg and momentum kgm/s.
(a) What is the total energy (kinetic plus rest energy) of the particle?
(b) What is the kinetic energy of the particle?
(c) What is the ratio of the kinetic energy to the rest energy of the particle?
A proton (rest mass kg) has total energy that is times its rest energy. What are (a) the kinetic energy of the proton; (b) the magnitude of the momentum of the proton; (c) the speed of the proton?
A proton has momentum with magnitude p0 when its speed is 0.400c. In terms of p0, what is the magnitude of the proton's momentum when its speed is doubled to 0.800c?
Compute the kinetic energy of a proton (mass kg) using both the nonrelativistic and relativistic expressions, and compute the ratio of the two results (relativistic divided by nonrelativistic) for speeds of (a) m/s and (b) m/s.
A force is applied to a particle along its direction of motion. At what speed is the magnitude of force required to produce a given acceleration twice as great as the force required to produce the same acceleration when the particle is at rest? Express your answer in terms of the speed of light.
An observer in frame S′ is moving to the right (+x-direction) at speed u = 0.600c away from a stationary observer in frame S. The observer in S′ measures the speed v′ of a particle moving to the right away from her. What speed v does the observer in S measure for the particle if (a) v′ = 0.400c; (b) v′ = 0.900c; (c) v′ = 0.990c?