A particle has rest mass kg and momentum kgm/s.
(a) What is the total energy (kinetic plus rest energy) of the particle?
(b) What is the kinetic energy of the particle?
(c) What is the ratio of the kinetic energy to the rest energy of the particle?
A particle has rest mass kg and momentum kgm/s.
(a) What is the total energy (kinetic plus rest energy) of the particle?
(b) What is the kinetic energy of the particle?
(c) What is the ratio of the kinetic energy to the rest energy of the particle?
A proton has momentum with magnitude p0 when its speed is 0.400c. In terms of p0, what is the magnitude of the proton's momentum when its speed is doubled to 0.800c?
Electrons are accelerated through a potential difference of kV, so that their kinetic energy is eV.
(a) What is the ratio of the speed of an electron having this energy to the speed of light, ?
(b) What would the speed be if it were computed from the principles of classical mechanics?
A force is applied to a particle along its direction of motion. At what speed is the magnitude of force required to produce a given acceleration twice as great as the force required to produce the same acceleration when the particle is at rest? Express your answer in terms of the speed of light.
Relativistic Baseball. Calculate the magnitude of the force required to give a 0.145 kg baseball an acceleration a = 1.00 m/s2 in the direction of the baseball's initial velocity when this velocity has a magnitude of (a) 10.0 m/s; (c) 0.990c.
An observer in frame S′ is moving to the right (+x-direction) at speed u = 0.600c away from a stationary observer in frame S. The observer in S′ measures the speed v′ of a particle moving to the right away from her. What speed v does the observer in S measure for the particle if (a) v′ = 0.400c; (b) v′ = 0.900c; (c) v′ = 0.990c?