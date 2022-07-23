Wavelength Shift Formula

The wavelength shift in Compton scattering is given by the formula: Δλ = (h/mc)(1 - cos θ), where h is Planck's constant, m is the electron mass, c is the speed of light, and θ is the scattering angle. This formula allows us to calculate the change in wavelength based on the scattering angle, crucial for determining the longest wavelength.