The photoelectric threshold wavelength of a tungsten surface is nm. Calculate the maximum kinetic energy of the electrons ejected from this tungsten surface by ultraviolet radiation of frequency Hz. Express the answer in electron volts.
The photoelectric work function of potassium is eV. If light that has a wavelength of nm falls on potassium, find the stopping potential in volts.
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Key Concepts
Photoelectric Effect
Work Function
Stopping Potential
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