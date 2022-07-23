How many photons per second are emitted by a -mW CO2 laser that has a wavelength of mm?
Using a mixture of CO2, N2, and sometimes He, CO2 lasers emit a wavelength of m. At power of kW, such lasers are used for surgery. How many photons per second does a CO2 laser deliver to the tissue during its use in an operation?
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Key Concepts
Photon Energy
Power and Energy Relationship
Photon Flux
Photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) is a laser-based surgical procedure that corrects near- and farsightedness by removing part of the lens of the eye to change its curvature and hence focal length. This procedure can remove layers mm thick using pulses lasting ns from a laser beam of wavelength nm. Low-intensity beams can be used because each individual photon has enough energy to break the covalent bonds of the tissue. If a -mW beam is used, how many photons are delivered to the lens in each pulse?
In a set of experiments on a hypothetical one-electron atom, you measure the wavelengths of the photons emitted from transitions ending in the ground level (), as shown in the energy-level diagram in Fig. E. You also observe that it takes eV to ionize this atom. What is the energy of the atom in each of the levels (, , etc.) shown in the figure?
Use Balmer's formula to calculate (a) the wavelength, (b) the frequency, and (c) the photon energy for the Hg line of the Balmer series for hydrogen.
Find the longest and shortest wavelengths in the Lyman and Paschen series for hydrogen. In what region of the electromagnetic spectrum does each series lie?
The shortest visible wavelength is about nm. What is the temperature of an ideal radiator whose spectral emittance peaks at this wavelength?