How many photons per second are emitted by a -mW CO2 laser that has a wavelength of mm?
Use Balmer's formula to calculate (a) the wavelength, (b) the frequency, and (c) the photon energy for the Hg line of the Balmer series for hydrogen.
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Key Concepts
Balmer's Formula
Frequency and Wavelength Relationship
Photon Energy
Photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) is a laser-based surgical procedure that corrects near- and farsightedness by removing part of the lens of the eye to change its curvature and hence focal length. This procedure can remove layers mm thick using pulses lasting ns from a laser beam of wavelength nm. Low-intensity beams can be used because each individual photon has enough energy to break the covalent bonds of the tissue. If a -mW beam is used, how many photons are delivered to the lens in each pulse?
In a set of experiments on a hypothetical one-electron atom, you measure the wavelengths of the photons emitted from transitions ending in the ground level (), as shown in the energy-level diagram in Fig. E. You also observe that it takes eV to ionize this atom. What is the energy of the atom in each of the levels (, , etc.) shown in the figure?
The energy-level scheme for the hypothetical one-electron element Searsium is shown in Fig. . The potential energy is taken to be zero for an electron at an infinite distance from the nucleus. An -eV photon is absorbed by a Searsium atom in its ground level. As the atom returns to its ground level, what possible energies can the emitted photons have? Assume that there can be transitions between all pairs of levels.
Using a mixture of CO2, N2, and sometimes He, CO2 lasers emit a wavelength of m. At power of kW, such lasers are used for surgery. How many photons per second does a CO2 laser deliver to the tissue during its use in an operation?
Find the longest and shortest wavelengths in the Lyman and Paschen series for hydrogen. In what region of the electromagnetic spectrum does each series lie?