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Ch 41: Quantum Mechanics II: Atomic Structure
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 41: Quantum Mechanics II: Atomic StructureProblem 26b
Chapter 41, Problem 26b

A hydrogen atom in a particular orbital angular momentum state is found to have jj quantum numbers 72\(\frac\)72 and 92\(\frac\)92. If n=5n = 5, what is the energy difference between the j=72j=\(\frac\)72 and j=92j=\(\frac\)92 levels?

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1
Understand the problem: The energy difference between the two levels with different total angular momentum quantum numbers (j = 7/2 and j = 9/2) in a hydrogen atom is due to the fine structure splitting. This splitting arises from relativistic corrections and spin-orbit coupling. The principal quantum number n = 5 is given, which will help determine the energy levels.
Recall the fine structure energy correction formula: The energy of a fine structure level is given by \( E_{n,j} = - \frac{13.6 \text{ eV}}{n^2} \left( 1 + \frac{(\alpha^2)}{n^2} \left[ \frac{n}{j + 1/2} - \frac{3}{4} \right] \right) \), where \( \alpha \) is the fine structure constant (approximately 1/137).
Substitute the given values for n = 5 and j = 7/2 into the formula to calculate the energy \( E_{n,j=7/2} \). Simplify the expression step by step, keeping track of the terms involving \( \alpha^2 \) and \( j \).
Similarly, substitute the given values for n = 5 and j = 9/2 into the formula to calculate the energy \( E_{n,j=9/2} \). Again, simplify the expression step by step.
Find the energy difference: Subtract \( E_{n,j=7/2} \) from \( E_{n,j=9/2} \) to determine the energy difference between the two levels. This difference will primarily depend on the term involving \( \frac{n}{j + 1/2} \), as the other terms are common for both levels.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quantum Numbers

Quantum numbers are sets of numerical values that describe the unique quantum state of an electron in an atom. They include the principal quantum number (n), which indicates the energy level, the azimuthal quantum number (l), which describes the shape of the orbital, and the magnetic quantum number (m), which specifies the orientation of the orbital. In this case, the total angular momentum quantum number j combines both orbital and spin angular momentum.
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Energy Levels in Hydrogen Atom

In a hydrogen atom, the energy levels are quantized and depend primarily on the principal quantum number n. The energy of an electron in a given level can be calculated using the formula E_n = -13.6 eV/n². The energy difference between two levels can be found by calculating the energies corresponding to their respective quantum numbers and taking the absolute difference.
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Fine Structure and Angular Momentum Coupling

Fine structure refers to the small energy differences between atomic states that arise from the interaction between the electron's spin and its orbital angular momentum. In this context, the j quantum number represents the total angular momentum, which is a combination of the orbital angular momentum (l) and the spin angular momentum (s). The energy levels associated with different j values can be affected by these interactions, leading to energy differences that can be calculated using quantum mechanical principles.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The hyperfine interaction in a hydrogen atom between the magnetic dipole moment of the proton and the spin magnetic dipole moment of the electron splits the ground level into two levels separated by 5.9×1065.9\(\times\)10^{-6} eV. Calculate the wavelength and frequency of the photon emitted when the atom makes a transition between these states, and compare your answer to the value given at the end of Section 41.541.5. In what part of the electromagnetic spectrum does this lie? Such photons are emitted by cold hydrogen clouds in interstellar space; by detecting these photons, astronomers can learn about the number and density of such clouds.

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Textbook Question

(a) If you treat an electron as a classical spherical object with a radius of 1.0×10171.0\(\times\)10^{-17} m, what angular speed is necessary to produce a spin angular momentum of magnitude 34h\(\sqrt{\frac34}\)h?

(b) Use v=rωv=r\(\omega\) and the result of part (a) to calculate the speed vv of a point at the electron's equator. What does your result suggest about the validity of this model?

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Textbook Question

The energies of the 4s4s, 4p4p, and 4d4d states of potassium are given in Example 41.1041.10. Calculate ZeffZ_{eff} for each state. What trend do your results show? How can you explain this trend?

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Textbook Question

The 5s5s electron in rubidium (Rb) sees an effective charge of 2.771e2.771e. Calculate the ionization energy of this electron.

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The doubly charged ion N2+ is formed by removing two electrons from a nitrogen atom. What is the ground-state electron configuration for the N2+ ion?

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Textbook Question

Calculate the energy difference between the ms=12m_{s}=\(\frac\)12 ('spin up') and ms=12m_{s}=-\(\frac\)12 ('spin down') levels of a hydrogen atom in the 1s1s state when it is placed in a 1.451.45 T magnetic field in the negative zz-direction. Which level, ms=12m_{s}=\(\frac\)12 or ms=12m_{s}=-\(\frac\)12, has the lower energy?

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