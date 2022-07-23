Energy Levels and Orbital Types

Energy levels in an atom correspond to the different shells and subshells where electrons reside, such as s, p, and d orbitals. Each type of orbital has a distinct shape and energy, with s orbitals generally being lower in energy than p orbitals, which in turn are lower than d orbitals within the same principal energy level. The arrangement and energy of these orbitals are influenced by both the effective nuclear charge and electron shielding, leading to observable trends in atomic properties.