Textbook Question
The energy of the state of lithium is eV. Calculate the value of for this state.
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The energy of the state of lithium is eV. Calculate the value of for this state.
The energies of the , , and states of potassium are given in Example . Calculate for each state. What trend do your results show? How can you explain this trend?
The electron in rubidium (Rb) sees an effective charge of . Calculate the ionization energy of this electron.
A hydrogen atom in a particular orbital angular momentum state is found to have quantum numbers and . If , what is the energy difference between the and levels?
Estimate the energy of the least strongly bound level in the shell of N2+.
Estimate the energy of the highest- state for (a) the shell of Be+ and (b) the shell of Ca+.