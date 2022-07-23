Energy Levels in Atoms

Energy levels in atoms refer to the quantized states that electrons can occupy. Each energy level corresponds to a specific energy value, which is influenced by the nuclear charge and electron-electron interactions. The energy of an electron in a given state can be calculated using the formula E = -Zeff^2 * 13.6 eV/n^2, where n is the principal quantum number. This concept is essential for understanding electron configurations and transitions.