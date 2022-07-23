Textbook Question
The energies of the , , and states of potassium are given in Example . Calculate for each state. What trend do your results show? How can you explain this trend?
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The energies of the , , and states of potassium are given in Example . Calculate for each state. What trend do your results show? How can you explain this trend?
The doubly charged ion N2+ is formed by removing two electrons from a nitrogen atom. What is the ground-state electron configuration for the N2+ ion?
The energies for an electron in the , , and shells of the tungsten atom are eV, eV, and eV, respectively. Calculate the wavelengths of the and x rays of tungsten.
Estimate the energy of the least strongly bound level in the shell of N2+.
Estimate the energy of the highest- state for (a) the shell of Be+ and (b) the shell of Ca+.