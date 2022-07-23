A photon is emitted when an electron in a three-dimensional cubical box of side length m makes a transition from the , , state to the , , state. What is the wavelength of this photon?
Consider an electron in the shell. What is the smallest orbital angular momentum it could have?
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Key Concepts
Orbital Angular Momentum
Quantum Numbers
Quantization of Angular Momentum
Consider an electron in the shell. What is the largest orbital angular momentum this electron could have in any chosen direction? Express your answers in terms of and in SI units.
Consider an electron in the shell. What is the largest orbital angular momentum it could have? Express your answers in terms of and in SI units.
Consider an electron in the shell. What is the largest spin angular momentum this electron could have in any chosen direction? Express your answers in terms of and in SI units.
Model a hydrogen atom as an electron in a cubical box with side length . Set the value of so that the volume of the box equals the volume of a sphere of radius m, the Bohr radius. Calculate the energy separation between the ground and first excited levels, and compare the result to this energy separation calculated from the Bohr model.