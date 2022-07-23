Orbital Angular Momentum

Orbital angular momentum is a measure of the rotational motion of an electron around the nucleus of an atom. It is quantized and can be expressed using the formula L = √(l(l+1))ħ, where l is the azimuthal quantum number and ħ is the reduced Planck's constant. The maximum value of l for an electron in the N shell (n=4) is 3, corresponding to the f subshell, which allows for the largest angular momentum.