A photon is emitted when an electron in a three-dimensional cubical box of side length m makes a transition from the , , state to the , , state. What is the wavelength of this photon?
Consider an electron in the shell. What is the largest orbital angular momentum this electron could have in any chosen direction? Express your answers in terms of and in SI units.
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Key Concepts
Orbital Angular Momentum
Quantum Numbers
SI Units and Energy
Consider an electron in the shell. What is the largest orbital angular momentum it could have? Express your answers in terms of and in SI units.
Consider an electron in the shell. What is the largest spin angular momentum this electron could have in any chosen direction? Express your answers in terms of and in SI units.
Consider an electron in the shell. What is the smallest orbital angular momentum it could have?
Consider an electron in the shell. For the electron in part (c), what is the ratio of its spin angular momentum in the -direction to its orbital angular momentum in the -direction? Note: Part (c) asked for the largest orbital angular momentum this electron could have in any chosen direction.
The orbital angular momentum of an electron has a magnitude of kg-m2/s. What is the angular momentum quantum number for this electron?