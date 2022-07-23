Deuterons in a cyclotron travel in a circle with radius cm just before emerging from the dees. The frequency of the applied alternating voltage is MHz. Find the magnetic field.
An electron with a total energy of GeV collides with a stationary positron. What is the available energy?
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Key Concepts
Total Energy in Particle Physics
Center of Mass Energy
Rest Mass Energy
The starship Enterprise, of television and movie fame, is powered by combining matter and antimatter. If the entire -kg antimatter fuel supply of the Enterprise combines with matter, how much energy is released? How does this compare to the U.S. yearly energy use, which is roughly J?
A proton and an antiproton annihilate, producing two photons. Find the energy, frequency, and wavelength of each photon if the and collide head-on, each with an initial kinetic energy of MeV.
A proton and an antiproton annihilate, producing two photons. Find the energy, frequency, and wavelength of each photon if the and are initially at rest.
A high-energy beam of alpha particles collides with a stationary helium gas target. What must the total energy of a beam particle be if the available energy in the collision is GeV?
The magnetic field in a cyclotron that accelerates protons is T. How many times per second should the potential across the dees reverse? (This is twice the frequency of the circulating protons.)