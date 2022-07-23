Calculate the minimum beam energy in a proton-proton collider to initiate the reaction. The rest energy of the is MeV (see Table ).
A high-energy beam of alpha particles collides with a stationary helium gas target. What must the total energy of a beam particle be if the available energy in the collision is GeV?
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Key Concepts
Alpha Particles
Conservation of Energy
Center of Mass Energy
In Example , it was shown that a proton beam with an -GeV beam energy gives an available energy of GeV for collisions with a stationary proton target. In a colliding-beam experiment, what total energy of each beam is needed to give an available energy of GeV GeV?
Deuterons in a cyclotron travel in a circle with radius cm just before emerging from the dees. The frequency of the applied alternating voltage is MHz. Find the magnetic field.
What is the speed of a proton that has total energy GeV?
The magnetic field in a cyclotron that accelerates protons is T. How many times per second should the potential across the dees reverse? (This is twice the frequency of the circulating protons.)
An electron with a total energy of GeV collides with a stationary positron. What is the available energy?