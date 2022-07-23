Magnetic Field and Frequency Relationship

The relationship between the magnetic field strength (B) and the frequency (f) of a charged particle in a cyclotron is given by the equation f = (qB)/(2πm), where q is the charge, m is the mass, and B is the magnetic field. This equation shows that the frequency of the alternating voltage must match the cyclotron frequency for effective acceleration of the particles. Understanding this relationship is crucial for calculating the magnetic field strength.