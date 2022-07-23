Calculate the minimum beam energy in a proton-proton collider to initiate the reaction. The rest energy of the is MeV (see Table ).
The magnetic field in a cyclotron that accelerates protons is T. How many times per second should the potential across the dees reverse? (This is twice the frequency of the circulating protons.)
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Key Concepts
Cyclotron Frequency
Dees in a Cyclotron
Magnetic Field Strength
Deuterons in a cyclotron travel in a circle with radius cm just before emerging from the dees. The frequency of the applied alternating voltage is MHz. Find the magnetic field.
The starship Enterprise, of television and movie fame, is powered by combining matter and antimatter. If the entire -kg antimatter fuel supply of the Enterprise combines with matter, how much energy is released? How does this compare to the U.S. yearly energy use, which is roughly J?
A high-energy beam of alpha particles collides with a stationary helium gas target. What must the total energy of a beam particle be if the available energy in the collision is GeV?
What is the speed of a proton that has total energy GeV?
An electron with a total energy of GeV collides with a stationary positron. What is the available energy?