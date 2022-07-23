Cyclotron Frequency

Cyclotron frequency refers to the frequency at which a charged particle orbits in a magnetic field. It is determined by the charge of the particle, the mass of the particle, and the strength of the magnetic field. For protons in a magnetic field, the frequency can be calculated using the formula f = (qB)/(2πm), where q is the charge, B is the magnetic field strength, and m is the mass of the proton.