In Example , it was shown that a proton beam with an -GeV beam energy gives an available energy of GeV for collisions with a stationary proton target. In a colliding-beam experiment, what total energy of each beam is needed to give an available energy of GeV GeV?
Calculate the minimum beam energy in a proton-proton collider to initiate the reaction. The rest energy of the is MeV (see Table ).
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Key Concepts
Conservation of Energy
Threshold Energy
Center of Mass Frame
You work for a start-up company that is planning to use antiproton annihilation to produce radioactive isotopes for medical applications. One way to produce antiprotons is by the reaction in proton-proton collisions. You first consider a colliding-beam experiment in which the two proton beams have equal kinetic energies. To produce an antiproton via this reaction, what is the required minimum kinetic energy of the protons in each beam?
A meson at rest decays into two mesons. What are the allowed combinations of , , and as decay products?
A high-energy beam of alpha particles collides with a stationary helium gas target. What must the total energy of a beam particle be if the available energy in the collision is GeV?
What is the speed of a proton that has total energy GeV?
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