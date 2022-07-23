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Ch 44: Particle Physics and Cosmology
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 44: Particle Physics and CosmologyProblem 14
Chapter 44, Problem 14

Calculate the minimum beam energy in a proton-proton collider to initiate the p+pp+p+η0p + p → p + p + η^0 reaction. The rest energy of the η0\(\eta\)^0 is 547.3547.3 MeV (see Table 44.344.3).

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Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to calculate the minimum beam energy required for the proton-proton collision to produce the η^0 particle. This involves using the principles of energy conservation and relativistic kinematics.
Step 2: Identify the key quantities. The rest energy of the η^0 particle is given as 547.3 MeV. The rest energy of a proton is approximately 938.3 MeV. In the center-of-mass frame, the total energy must be sufficient to account for the rest energies of the two protons and the η^0 particle.
Step 3: Write the energy conservation equation. In the center-of-mass frame, the total energy before the collision is the sum of the kinetic energy and rest energy of the two protons. After the collision, the total energy is the sum of the rest energies of the two protons and the η^0 particle. The minimum energy occurs when the η^0 is produced at rest. The equation is: Etotal=2Eproton=2Erest+Eη
Step 4: Relate the beam energy to the center-of-mass energy. In a symmetric collider, the beam energy of each proton contributes equally to the center-of-mass energy. Therefore, the beam energy per proton is half of the total energy required in the center-of-mass frame. Use the equation: Ebeam=Etotal2
Step 5: Substitute the values into the equations. The rest energy of each proton is 938.3 MeV, and the rest energy of the η^0 particle is 547.3 MeV. Calculate the total energy required in the center-of-mass frame and then divide by 2 to find the minimum beam energy for each proton.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conservation of Energy

In particle physics, the conservation of energy principle states that the total energy in a closed system remains constant. When calculating the minimum beam energy required for a reaction, one must account for the rest mass energies of the particles involved. The energy must be sufficient to create new particles, which means the initial kinetic energy of the colliding protons must equal the total rest mass energy of the final products.
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Threshold Energy

Threshold energy is the minimum energy required for a specific reaction to occur. In the context of particle collisions, it is the energy needed to produce the rest mass of the resulting particles. For the reaction p + p → p + p + η^0, the threshold energy can be calculated by summing the rest mass energies of the initial and final particles, ensuring that the kinetic energy of the colliding protons meets this requirement.
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Center of Mass Frame

The center of mass frame is a reference frame in which the total momentum of the system is zero. In collider experiments, calculations are often simplified by analyzing the reaction in this frame. The minimum energy required for a reaction can be more easily determined in the center of mass frame, as it allows for a direct comparison of the rest mass energies of the particles before and after the collision, facilitating the calculation of the necessary beam energy.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Example 44.344.3, it was shown that a proton beam with an 800800-GeV beam energy gives an available energy of 38.738.7 GeV for collisions with a stationary proton target. In a colliding-beam experiment, what total energy of each beam is needed to give an available energy of 2(38.72(38.7 GeV)=77.4) = 77.4 GeV?

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Textbook Question

You work for a start-up company that is planning to use antiproton annihilation to produce radioactive isotopes for medical applications. One way to produce antiprotons is by the reaction p+pp+p+p+pˉp + p → p + p + p + p̄ in proton-proton collisions. You first consider a colliding-beam experiment in which the two proton beams have equal kinetic energies. To produce an antiproton via this reaction, what is the required minimum kinetic energy of the protons in each beam?

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Textbook Question

A K+K^+ meson at rest decays into two pp mesons. What are the allowed combinations of π0π^0 , π+π^+, and ππ^- as decay products?

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Textbook Question

A high-energy beam of alpha particles collides with a stationary helium gas target. What must the total energy of a beam particle be if the available energy in the collision is 16.016.0 GeV?

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Textbook Question

What is the speed of a proton that has total energy 10001000 GeV?

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Textbook Question

The magnetic field in a cyclotron that accelerates protons is 1.701.70 T. How many times per second should the potential across the dees reverse? (This is twice the frequency of the circulating protons.)

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