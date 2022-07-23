Calculate the minimum beam energy in a proton-proton collider to initiate the reaction. The rest energy of the is MeV (see Table ).
A meson at rest decays into two mesons. What are the allowed combinations of , , and as decay products?
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Key Concepts
Conservation of Charge
Conservation of Baryon Number
Decay Channels
In Example , it was shown that a proton beam with an -GeV beam energy gives an available energy of GeV for collisions with a stationary proton target. In a colliding-beam experiment, what total energy of each beam is needed to give an available energy of GeV GeV?
You work for a start-up company that is planning to use antiproton annihilation to produce radioactive isotopes for medical applications. One way to produce antiprotons is by the reaction in proton-proton collisions. You first consider a colliding-beam experiment in which the two proton beams have equal kinetic energies. To produce an antiproton via this reaction, what is the required minimum kinetic energy of the protons in each beam?
How much energy is released when a muon at rest decays into an electron and two neutrinos? Neglect the small masses of the neutrinos.
Table shows that a decays into a and a photon. What is the magnitude of the momentum of the photon? Is it reasonable to ignore the final momentum and kinetic energy of the ? Explain.
Table shows that a decays into a and a photon. Calculate the energy of the photon emitted in this decay, if the is at rest.