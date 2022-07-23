In Example , it was shown that a proton beam with an -GeV beam energy gives an available energy of GeV for collisions with a stationary proton target. In a colliding-beam experiment, what total energy of each beam is needed to give an available energy of GeV GeV?
How much energy is released when a muon at rest decays into an electron and two neutrinos? Neglect the small masses of the neutrinos.
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Key Concepts
Muon Decay and Particle Rest Mass
Conservation of Energy in Particle Decay
Mass-Energy Equivalence (E=mc²)
You work for a start-up company that is planning to use antiproton annihilation to produce radioactive isotopes for medical applications. One way to produce antiprotons is by the reaction in proton-proton collisions. You first consider a colliding-beam experiment in which the two proton beams have equal kinetic energies. To produce an antiproton via this reaction, what is the required minimum kinetic energy of the protons in each beam?
A meson at rest decays into two mesons. What are the allowed combinations of , , and as decay products?
Table shows that a decays into a and a photon. What is the magnitude of the momentum of the photon? Is it reasonable to ignore the final momentum and kinetic energy of the ? Explain.
If a at rest decays into a proton and a , what is the total kinetic energy of the decay products?
Table shows that a decays into a and a photon. Calculate the energy of the photon emitted in this decay, if the is at rest.