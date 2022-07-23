Kinetic Energy in Particle Decay

In particle decay, the kinetic energy of the resulting particles can vary significantly. The Λ^0 particle, being a baryon, has mass and thus contributes to the overall energy and momentum of the system. In some cases, if the mass of the decay products is much smaller than the mass of the original particle, it may be reasonable to ignore the kinetic energy of the lighter particles. However, this assumption must be justified based on the specific masses and energies involved in the decay.