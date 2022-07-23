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Ch 44: Particle Physics and Cosmology
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 44: Particle Physics and CosmologyProblem 20b
Chapter 44, Problem 20b

Table 44.344.3 shows that a Σ0Σ^0 decays into a Λ0Λ^0 and a photon. What is the magnitude of the momentum of the photon? Is it reasonable to ignore the final momentum and kinetic energy of the Λ0Λ^0? Explain.

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Step 1: Begin by analyzing the decay process Σ^0 → Λ^0 + γ (photon). This is a two-body decay, and conservation laws (energy and momentum) must be applied to solve the problem.
Step 2: Use the conservation of energy principle. The total energy of the Σ^0 particle before decay is equal to the sum of the energies of the Λ^0 particle and the photon after decay. Express this as: E_Σ = E_Λ + E_γ, where E_Σ is the rest energy of Σ^0, E_Λ is the rest energy of Λ^0, and E_γ is the energy of the photon.
Step 3: Use the conservation of momentum principle. Since the Σ^0 particle is initially at rest, the total momentum after decay must be zero. This means the momentum of the Λ^0 particle (p_Λ) and the photon (p_γ) must be equal in magnitude but opposite in direction: |p_Λ| = |p_γ|.
Step 4: Relate the energy of the photon to its momentum using the equation for a photon: E_γ = c * p_γ, where c is the speed of light. Combine this with the conservation of energy equation to solve for the magnitude of the photon’s momentum.
Step 5: To determine if it is reasonable to ignore the final momentum and kinetic energy of the Λ^0, compare the rest mass of Λ^0 to the energy of the photon. If the rest mass of Λ^0 is significantly larger than the photon energy, the Λ^0 will have a very small velocity and kinetic energy, making it reasonable to ignore its contribution.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conservation of Momentum

In physics, the conservation of momentum states that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant if no external forces act on it. In particle decay processes, the momentum before the decay must equal the total momentum after the decay. This principle is crucial for analyzing the decay of particles, such as the Σ^0 decaying into a Λ^0 and a photon, as it allows us to calculate the momentum of the photon based on the initial momentum of the Σ^0.
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Photon Properties

A photon is a massless particle that carries electromagnetic radiation, including light. It travels at the speed of light and has energy and momentum, which can be described by the equations E = pc and p = E/c, where E is energy, p is momentum, and c is the speed of light. Understanding these properties is essential for calculating the momentum of the photon produced in the decay process and for analyzing its interactions with other particles.
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Kinetic Energy in Particle Decay

In particle decay, the kinetic energy of the resulting particles can vary significantly. The Λ^0 particle, being a baryon, has mass and thus contributes to the overall energy and momentum of the system. In some cases, if the mass of the decay products is much smaller than the mass of the original particle, it may be reasonable to ignore the kinetic energy of the lighter particles. However, this assumption must be justified based on the specific masses and energies involved in the decay.
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