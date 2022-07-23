Photon Energy

The energy of a photon is directly related to its frequency and can be calculated using the equation E=hf, where h is Planck's constant and f is the frequency of the photon. In particle decay, the energy of the emitted photon can be determined by considering the energy balance between the initial particle and the decay products. This concept is vital for solving the problem of finding the photon's energy in the decay of the Σ^0.