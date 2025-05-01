Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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Master Visualizing Fractions Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Convert the following mixed number to a fraction.
4234\(\frac\)23
6146\(\frac\)14
Convert the following fraction to a mixed number.
439\(\frac{43}{9}\)
−296\(\frac{-29}{6}\)
Determine the denominator of the faction below:
6−17\(\frac{6}{-17}\)
12004563\(\frac{1200}{4563}\)
What fraction would represent the indicated value on the number line?