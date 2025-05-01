Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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−2+9i-2+9i−2+9i
6+7i6+7i6+7i
2+7i2+7i2+7i
2−9i2-9i2−9i
Master Adding and Subtracting Complex Numbers with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the given square root.
−75\(\sqrt{-75}\)
Identify the real and imaginary parts of each complex number.
−4−9i-4-9i
3+2i33+2i\(\sqrt\)3
Write the complex number in standard form.
9+−163\(\frac{9+\sqrt{-16}\)}{3}
Find the sum. Express your answer in standard form.
5(4+7i)+6(3−2i)5\(\left\)(4+7i\(\right\))+6\(\left\)(3-2i\(\right\))