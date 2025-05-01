Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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3+4i3+4i3+4i
9+16i9+16i9+16i
3+43i3+\(\frac\)43i3+34i
13i3\(\frac{13i}{3}\)313i
Master Adding and Subtracting Complex Numbers with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the given square root.
−75\(\sqrt{-75}\)
Identify the real and imaginary parts of each complex number.
−4−9i-4-9i
3+2i33+2i\(\sqrt\)3
Find the difference. Express your answer in standard form.
(2+8i)−(4−i)\(\left\)(2+8i\(\right\))-\(\left\)(4-i\(\right\))
Find the sum. Express your answer in standard form.
5(4+7i)+6(3−2i)5\(\left\)(4+7i\(\right\))+6\(\left\)(3-2i\(\right\))