Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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7+5i7+5i7+5i
38+23i38+23i38+23i
2+47i2+47i2+47i
7+9i7+9i7+9i
Master Adding and Subtracting Complex Numbers with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the given square root.
−75\(\sqrt{-75}\)
Identify the real and imaginary parts of each complex number.
−4−9i-4-9i
3+2i33+2i\(\sqrt\)3
Write the complex number in standard form.
9+−163\(\frac{9+\sqrt{-16}\)}{3}
Find the difference. Express your answer in standard form.
(2+8i)−(4−i)\(\left\)(2+8i\(\right\))-\(\left\)(4-i\(\right\))