Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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a=−9,b=−4a = -9, b = -4a=−9,b=−4
a=−4,b=−9a = -4, b = -9a=−4,b=−9
a=4,b=9a = 4, b = 9a=4,b=9
a=−4,b=9a = -4, b = 9a=−4,b=9
Master Adding and Subtracting Complex Numbers with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the given square root.
−75\(\sqrt{-75}\)
Identify the real and imaginary parts of each complex number.
3+2i33+2i\(\sqrt\)3
Write the complex number in standard form.
9+−163\(\frac{9+\sqrt{-16}\)}{3}
Find the difference. Express your answer in standard form.
(2+8i)−(4−i)\(\left\)(2+8i\(\right\))-\(\left\)(4-i\(\right\))
Find the sum. Express your answer in standard form.
5(4+7i)+6(3−2i)5\(\left\)(4+7i\(\right\))+6\(\left\)(3-2i\(\right\))