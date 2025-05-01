Sociology
Improve your experience by picking them
Is elected through national elections.
Serves as a symbolic head of state.
Shares power equally with elected officials.
Holds all governing authority.
Master Monarchy and Democracy with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah Gordils
A representative democracy is a political system in which:
Which of the following regimes would most likely be classified as totalitarian?
Which of the following are common characteristics of a dictatorship?
I. The dictator’s status is achieved and maintained through coercion, wealth, and military control.
II. Competitive elections are held often.
III. Political power is concentrated in a single individual.