A representative democracy is a political system in which:
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology1h 8m
- 3. Culture44m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction1h 4m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course1h 2m
- 6. Groups and Organizations1h 7m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control58m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.1h 7m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family27m
- 14. Education56m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics33m
- 17. Work and Economy28m
- 18. Health and Medicine28m
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment20m
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change10m
16. Government and Politics
Forms of Government
Multiple Choice
Which of the following regimes would most likely be classified as totalitarian?
A
A country where media, education, and culture are fully controlled by the government.
B
A constitutional monarchy where people can vote for elected officials.
C
A country that allows citizens government representation and strong civil liberties.
D
A government where political power is concentrated in a small group.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a totalitarian regime. Totalitarianism is a political system where the state holds total authority over society and seeks to control all aspects of public and private life, including media, education, culture, and political power.
Step 2: Analyze each option by comparing it to the characteristics of totalitarianism. Look for signs of complete government control over society and suppression of individual freedoms.
Step 3: Evaluate the first option: 'A country where media, education, and culture are fully controlled by the government.' This aligns closely with totalitarianism because it shows government control over key societal institutions.
Step 4: Consider the other options: a constitutional monarchy with voting, a country with government representation and civil liberties, and a government where power is concentrated in a small group. These may show authoritarian traits but do not necessarily indicate total control over all aspects of life.
Step 5: Conclude that the option describing full government control over media, education, and culture most likely represents a totalitarian regime, as it matches the core features of totalitarianism.
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Multiple Choice