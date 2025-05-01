In a constitutional monarchy, the monarch:
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology1h 8m
- 3. Culture44m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction1h 4m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course1h 2m
- 6. Groups and Organizations1h 7m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control58m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.1h 7m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family27m
- 14. Education56m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics33m
- 17. Work and Economy28m
- 18. Health and Medicine28m
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment20m
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change10m
16. Government and Politics
Forms of Government
Multiple Choice
A representative democracy is a political system in which:
A
Citizens have the right to vote directly on all laws and policies.
B
Political leaders inherit power though family lineage.
C
Citizens have the right to vote for officials, who make decisions on their behalf.
D
Power is concentrated in a single leader, who restricts political opposition.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a representative democracy. It is a political system where citizens elect officials to make decisions and create laws on their behalf, rather than voting directly on every issue.
Step 2: Review the options given and identify which one aligns with the concept of representative democracy. The key feature is the election of officials who represent the citizens' interests.
Step 3: Eliminate options that describe other political systems, such as direct democracy (where citizens vote on all laws), monarchy (where power is inherited), or autocracy (where power is concentrated in a single leader).
Step 4: Confirm that the correct answer states that citizens have the right to vote for officials who make decisions on their behalf, which matches the definition of representative democracy.
Step 5: Summarize that representative democracy involves elected representatives acting on behalf of the people, distinguishing it from other forms of governance.
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Multiple Choice