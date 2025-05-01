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Multiple Choice
Which of the following are common characteristics of a dictatorship? I. The dictator’s status is achieved and maintained through coercion, wealth, and military control. II. Competitive elections are held often. III. Political power is concentrated in a single individual.
A
I & II.
B
I & III.
C
II & III.
D
I, II, & III.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a dictatorship. A dictatorship is a form of government where political power is concentrated in the hands of a single individual or a small group, often maintained through force or coercion rather than democratic processes.
Step 2: Analyze statement I: 'The dictator’s status is achieved and maintained through coercion, wealth, and military control.' This aligns with the typical characteristics of a dictatorship, as dictators often rely on these means to hold power.
Step 3: Analyze statement II: 'Competitive elections are held often.' In a dictatorship, competitive elections are usually absent or heavily controlled to prevent genuine competition, so this statement is generally not true for dictatorships.
Step 4: Analyze statement III: 'Political power is concentrated in a single individual.' This is a core feature of a dictatorship, where one person holds most or all political authority.
Step 5: Based on the analysis, identify which statements correctly describe common characteristics of a dictatorship by selecting the combination that includes statements I and III but excludes II.
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