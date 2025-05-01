Multiple Choice
True or False? If false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
A formal organization is a primary group that emphasizes informal ties, rigid rules, and regulations.
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True or False? If false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
A formal organization is a primary group that emphasizes informal ties, rigid rules, and regulations.
Which statement best distinguishes a utilitarian organization from a normative organization?
Which statement most accurately distinguishes bureaucracies from formal organizations?