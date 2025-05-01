Multiple Choice
True or False? If false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
A formal organization is a primary group that emphasizes informal ties, rigid rules, and regulations.
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Bureaucracies are groups that exist within formal organizations.
All formal organizations function as bureaucracies.
Bureaucracies are an organizational structure that can exist within formal organization.
Formal organizations are specialized groups that exist within bureaucracies.
True or False? If false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
A formal organization is a primary group that emphasizes informal ties, rigid rules, and regulations.