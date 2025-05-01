True or False? If false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
A formal organization is a primary group that emphasizes informal ties, rigid rules, and regulations.
Utilitarian organizations exist within the government, whereas normative organizations are community based.
Utilitarian organizations gain membership through coercion, whereas people join normative organizations freely.
Utilitarian organizations offer financial compensation or material benefits, whereas normative organizations do not.
Utilitarian organizations are joined mainly due to shared values/interests, whereas normative organizations offer financial compensation or material benefits.
True or False? If false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
A formal organization is a primary group that emphasizes informal ties, rigid rules, and regulations.