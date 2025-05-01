Skip to main content
Trigonometry
Table of contents
0. Review of College Algebra
Worksheet
Rationalizing Denominators
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Basics of Graphing
Functions
Transformations
Asymptotes
Solving Linear Equations
Solving Quadratic Equations
Complex Numbers
1. Measuring Angles
Worksheet
Angles in Standard Position
Coterminal Angles
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
Radians
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Worksheet
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Special Right Triangles
Cofunctions of Complementary Angles
Solving Right Triangles
3. Unit Circle
Worksheet
Defining the Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
Reference Angles
Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
Phase Shifts
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions
5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
Worksheet
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
Evaluate Composite Trig Functions
Linear Trigonometric Equations
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Worksheet
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Identities
Double Angle Identities
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities
7. Non-Right Triangles
Worksheet
Law of Sines
Law of Cosines
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles
8. Vectors
Worksheet
Geometric Vectors
Vectors in Component Form
Direction of a Vector
Unit Vectors and i & j Notation
Dot Product
Cross Product
9. Polar Equations
Worksheet
Polar Coordinate System
Convert Points Between Polar and Rectangular Coordinates
Convert Equations Between Polar and Rectangular Forms
Graphing Other Common Polar Equations
10. Parametric Equations
Worksheet
Graphing Parametric Equations
Eliminate the Parameter
Writing Parametric Equations
11. Graphing Complex Numbers
Worksheet
Graphing Complex Numbers
Polar Form of Complex Numbers
Products and Quotients of Complex Numbers
Powers of Complex Numbers (DeMoivre's Theorem)
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Textbook Question
In Exercises 8–12, draw each angle in standard position.5𝜋6
513
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 8–12, draw each angle in standard position.8𝜋3
518
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 8–12, draw each angle in standard position.-135°
516
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–17, find a positive angle less than 360° or 2𝜋 that is coterminal with the given angle.-445°
465
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–17, find a positive angle less than 360° or 2𝜋 that is coterminal with the given angle.31𝜋6
408
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–40, let θ be an angle in standard position. Name the quadrant in which θ lies.tan θ > 0 and sec θ > 0
391
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–40, let θ be an angle in standard position. Name the quadrant in which θ lies.tan θ > 0 and cos θ < 0
423
views
Textbook Question
Find a positive angle less than 2𝜋 that is coterminal with16𝜋3
465
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–48, use a calculator to find the value of the trigonometric function to four decimal places.sin 38°
396
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–48, use a calculator to find the value of the trigonometric function to four decimal places.tan 32.7°
425
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–48, use a calculator to find the value of the trigonometric function to four decimal places.csc 17°
448
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–48, use a calculator to find the value of the trigonometric function to four decimal places.cos 𝜋10
442
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–48, use a calculator to find the value of the trigonometric function to four decimal places.cot 𝜋12
426
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–58, use a calculator to find the value of the acute angle θ to the nearest degree.sin θ = 0.2974
438
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–58, use a calculator to find the value of the acute angle θ to the nearest degree.tan θ = 4.6252
417
views
