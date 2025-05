In Exercises 93–98, let f(x) = sin x, g(x) = cos x, and h(x) = 2x. Find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. the average rate of change of f from x₁ = 5𝜋/4 to x₂ = 3𝜋/2 (Hint: the average rate of change of f from x₁ to x₂ is f(x₂) - f(x₁).) x₂ - x₁