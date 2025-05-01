Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin x, given cos 2x = 2/3 , with π < x < 3π/2
Simplify each expression.
√[(1 + cos 76°)/2]
Given and 0 < < , find .
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
2x, given tan x = 5/3 and sin x < 0
Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.
10. cos 67.5°
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
2θ, given cos θ = (√3)/5 and sin θ > 0
Use a half-angle identity to find each exact value.
sin 195°
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
θ, given cos 2θ = 3/4 and θ terminates in quadrant III
Use a half-angle identity to find each exact value.
cos 195°
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
θ, given cos 2θ = 2/3 and 90° < θ <180°