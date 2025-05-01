Problem 2.R.36
Find a value of θ, in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. csc θ = 9.5670466
Problem 2.R.42
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. Use a calculator for Exercises 39 and 42. sin 42° + sin 42° = sin 84°
Problem 2.R.32
Find a value of θ, in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. cot θ = 1.1249386
Problem 2.R.40
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. Use a calculator for Exercises 39 and 42. 1 tan² 60° = sec² 60°
Problem 6
Find one solution for each equation. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. cos(3θ + 11°) = sin( 7θ + 40°) 5 10
Problem 9
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. tan 60° ≥ cot 40°
Problem 10
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. csc 22° ≤ csc 68°
Problem 14
Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for each angle. Do not use a calculator. Rationalize denominators when applicable. 120°
Problem 17
Find all values of θ, if θ is in the interval [0°, 360°) and has the given function value. cos θ = -½
Problem 19
Find all values of θ, if θ is in the interval [0°, 360°) and has the given function value. sec θ = -2√3 3
Problem 21
Evaluate each expression. Give exact values. tan² 120° - 2 cot 240°
Problem 23
Evaluate each expression. Give exact values. sec² 300° - 2 cos² 150°
Problem 45
Solve each right triangle. In Exercise 46, give angles to the nearest minute. In Exercises 47 and 48, label the triangle ABC as in Exercises 45 and 46.
Problem 47
Solve each right triangle. In Exercise 46, give angles to the nearest minute. In Exercises 47 and 48, label the triangle ABC as in Exercises 45 and 46. A = 39.72°, b = 38.97 m
Problem 52
Solve each problem. (Source for Exercises 49 and 50: Parker, M., Editor, She Does Math, Mathematical Association of America.) Height of a Tower The angle of depression from a television tower to a point on the ground 36.0 m from the bottom of the tower is 29.5°. Find the height of the tower.
Problem 54
Solve each problem. (Source for Exercises 49 and 50: Parker, M., Editor, She Does Math, Mathematical Association of America.) Length of Sides of an Isosceles Triangle An isosceles triangle has a base of length 49.28 m. The angle opposite the base is 58.746°. Find the length of each of the two equal sides.
Problem 58
Solve each problem. (Source for Exercises 49 and 50: Parker, M., Editor, She Does Math, Mathematical Association of America.) Find a formula for h in terms of k, A, and B. Assume A < B.
Problem 60
Solve each problem. (Source for Exercises 49 and 50: Parker, M., Editor, She Does Math, Mathematical Association of America.) Create a right triangle problem whose solution can be found by evaluating θ if sin θ = ¾.
Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
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