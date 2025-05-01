Problem 2.3.49
Use a calculator to evaluate each expression. cos 75°29' cos 14°31' - sin 75°29' sin 14°31'
Problem 2.3.16
Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. In Exercises 21–28, simplify the expression before using the calculator. See Example 1.
tan 421° 30'
Problem 2.3.58
Use a calculator to determine whether each statement is true or false. A true statement may lead to results that differ in the last decimal place due to rounding error. ½ sin 40° = sin [½ (40°)]
Problem 2.3.81
(Modeling) Speed of Light When a light ray travels from one medium, such as air, to another medium, such as water or glass, the speed of the light changes, and the light ray is bent, or refracted, at the boundary between the two media. (This is why objects under water appear to be in a different position from where they really are.) It can be shown in physics that these changes are related by Snell's law c₁ = sin θ₁ , c₂ sin θ₂ where c₁ is the speed of light in the first medium, c₂ is the speed of light in the second medium, and θ₁ and θ₂ are the angles shown in the figure. In Exercises 81 and 82, assume that c₁ = 3 x 10⁸ m per sec. Find the speed of light in the second medium for each of the following. a. θ₁ = 46°, θ₂ = 31° b. θ₁ = 39°, θ₂ = 28°
Problem 2.3.34
Find a value of θ in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. See Example 2.
csc θ = 1.3861147
Problem 2.3.18
Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. In Exercises 21–28, simplify the expression before using the calculator. See Example 1. tan(-80° 06')
Problem 2.3.91
(Modeling) Length of a Sag Curve When a highway goes downhill and then uphill, it has a sag curve. Sag curves are designed so that at night, headlights shine sufficiently far down the road to allow a safe stopping distance. See the figure. S and L are in feet. The minimum length L of a sag curve is determined by the height h of the car's headlights above the pavement, the downhill grade θ₁ < 0°, the uphill grade θ₂ > 0°, and the safe stopping distance S for a given speed limit. In addition, L is dependent on the vertical alignment of the headlights. Headlights are usually pointed upward at a slight angle α above the horizontal of the car. Using these quantities, for a 55 mph speed limit, L can be modeled by the formula (θ₂ - θ₁)S² L = ————————— , 200(h + S tan α) where S < L. (Data from Mannering, F., and W. Kilareski, Principles of Highway Engineering and Traffic Analysis, Second Edition, John Wiley and Sons.) Compute length L, to the nearest foot, if h = 1.9 ft, α = 0.9°, θ₁ = -3°, θ₂ = 4°, and S = 336 ft.
Problem 2.3.36
Find a value of θ in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. See Example 2.
sec θ = 1.1606249
Problem 2.3.56
Use a calculator to determine whether each statement is true or false. A true statement may lead to results that differ in the last decimal place due to rounding error. 2 cos 38°22' = cos 76°44'
Problem 2.3.45
Use a calculator to evaluate each expression. sin 35° cos 55° + cos 35° sin 55°
Problem 2.3.32
Find a value of θ in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. See Example 2.
sin θ = 0.84802194
Problem 2.3.54
Use a calculator to determine whether each statement is true or false. A true statement may lead to results that differ in the last decimal place due to rounding error. cos 70° = 2 cos² 35° - 1
Problem 2.3.60
Use a calculator to determine whether each statement is true or false. A true statement may lead to results that differ in the last decimal place due to rounding error. tan² 72°25' + 1 = sec² 72°25'
Problem 3
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.
Column I: 1.
tan 16°
Column II:
A. 88.09084757°
B. 63.25631605°
C. 1.909152433°
D. 17.45760312°
E. 0.2867453858
F. 1.962610506
G. 14.47751219°
H. 1.015426612
I. 1.051462224
J. 0.9925461516
Problem 4
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.
Column I: 1.
cot 27°
Column II:
A. 88.09084757°
B. 63.25631605°
C. 1.909152433°
D. 17.45760312°
E. 0.2867453858
F. 1.962610506
G. 14.47751219°
H. 1.015426612
I. 1.051462224
J. 0.9925461516
Problem 5
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.
Column I: 1.
sin⁻¹ 0.30
Column II:
A. 88.09084757°
B. 63.25631605°
C. 1.909152433°
D. 17.45760312°
E. 0.2867453858
F. 1.962610506
G. 14.47751219°
H. 1.015426612
I. 1.051462224
J. 0.9925461516
Problem 6
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.
Column I: 1.
sec 18°
Column II:
A. 88.09084757°
B. 63.25631605°
C. 1.909152433°
D. 17.45760312°
E. 0.2867453858
F. 1.962610506
G. 14.47751219°
H. 1.015426612
I. 1.051462224
J. 0.9925461516
Problem 7
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.
Column I: 1.
scs 80°
Column II:
A. 88.09084757°
B. 63.25631605°
C. 1.909152433°
D. 17.45760312°
E. 0.2867453858
F. 1.962610506
G. 14.47751219°
H. 1.015426612
I. 1.051462224
J. 0.9925461516
Problem 8
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.
Column I: 1.
tan⁻¹ 30
Column II:
A. 88.09084757°
B. 63.25631605°
C. 1.909152433°
D. 17.45760312°
E. 0.2867453858
F. 1.962610506
G. 14.47751219°
H. 1.015426612
I. 1.051462224
J. 0.9925461516
Problem 3
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each equation in Column I with the appropriate right triangle in Column II. In each case, the goal is to find the value of x.
x = 5 tan 38°
Problem 8
Concept Check Refer to the discussion of accuracy and significant digits in this section to answer the following. Mt. Everest When Mt. Everest was first surveyed, the surveyors obtained a height of 29,000 ft to the nearest foot. State the range represented by this number. (The surveyors thought no one would believe a measurement of 29,000 ft, so they reported it as 29,002.) (Data from Dunham, W., The Mathematical Universe, John Wiley and Sons.)
Problem 10
Concept Check Refer to the discussion of accuracy and significant digits in this section to answer the following. WNBA Scorer Women's National Basketball Association player Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm was the WNBA's top scorer for the 2018 regular season, with 742 points. Is it appropriate to consider this number between 741.5 and 742.5? Why or why not? (Data from www.wnba.com)
Problem 14
Solve each right triangle. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes. See Examples 1 and 2.
Problem 16
Solve each right triangle. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes.
Problem 19
Solve each right triangle. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes.
Problem 27
Solve each right triangle. In each case, C = 90°. If angle information is given in degrees and minutes, give answers in the same way. If angle information is given in decimal degrees, do likewise in answers. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes. See Examples 1 and 2. B = 73.0°, b = 128 in.
Problem 30
Solve each right triangle. In each case, C = 90°. If angle information is given in degrees and minutes, give answers in the same way. If angle information is given in decimal degrees, do likewise in answers. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes. See Examples 1 and 2. B = 51.7°, a = 28.1 ft
Problem 32
Solve each right triangle. In each case, C = 90°. If angle information is given in degrees and minutes, give answers in the same way. If angle information is given in decimal degrees, do likewise in answers. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes. See Examples 1 and 2. b = 32 ft, c = 51 ft
Problem 34
Solve each right triangle. In each case, C = 90°. If angle information is given in degrees and minutes, give answers in the same way. If angle information is given in decimal degrees, do likewise in answers. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes. See Examples 1 and 2. a = 958 m, b = 489 m
Problem 37
Solve each right triangle. In each case, C = 90°. If angle information is given in degrees and minutes, give answers in the same way. If angle information is given in decimal degrees, do likewise in answers. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes. See Examples 1 and 2. A = 53°24', c = 387.1 ft
Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Back